Magic's Top Performers vs. Hornets

D.J. Augustin

The NBA today essentially requires point guards to be a threat from 3-point range. Point guards who struggle from the outside have far less value than those who can catch fire in an instant. Augustin is an example of someone who fits in the modern game. He’s an above average 3-point shooter, and he’s aggressive when he attacks the basket. Making his fourth straight start since the Elfrid Payton trade, Augustin had it cooking from the perimeter, knocking down four threes. He finished with 16 points.