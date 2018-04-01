Magic's Top Performers vs. Hawks
Jonathan Isaac
It’s essential for Isaac to gain some extra confidence heading into the offseason. Sunday’s performance will help do that as the prized rookie recorded a career-best 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range. As usual, Isaac was smothering on defense, too, helping limit Taurean Prince to just five points.
D.J. Augustin
Since jumping back into the starting lineup following the trade of Elfrid Payton in early February, Augustin has really elevated his play. Maybe the most impressive facet of his game lately has been his rebounding. To go along with scoring a game-high 20 points, Augustin grabbed seven rebounds.
Nikola Vucevic
While he struggled mightily shooting from the floor (3-of-19), Vucevic did manage to record his fourth straight double-double and 27th of the season with 10 points and 14 rebounds. He contributed in other ways, too, dishing out three assists, blocking three shots and coming up with two steals.