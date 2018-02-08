Magic's Top Performers vs. Hawks

Evan Fournier

Fournier was Mr. Clutch in Thursday’s win over the Hawks, scoring on three straight Magic possessions down the stretch. He first completed a go-ahead AND-1 with 2:39 remaining and then buried a pair of jumpers, one from 3-point range, as the Magic notched their third straight victory. Fournier finished with a game-high 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.