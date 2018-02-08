Magic's Top Performers vs. Hawks
By Josh Cohen
Feb. 8, 2018
Evan Fournier
Fournier was Mr. Clutch in Thursday’s win over the Hawks, scoring on three straight Magic possessions down the stretch. He first completed a go-ahead AND-1 with 2:39 remaining and then buried a pair of jumpers, one from 3-point range, as the Magic notched their third straight victory. Fournier finished with a game-high 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
D.J. Augustin
Making the start at point guard, Augustin filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, nine assists, three rebounds and two steals. Most importantly, though, he didn’t commit a single turnover. In fact, neither he or Shelvin Mack turned the ball over. In the fourth quarter, Augustin knocked down a huge 3-pointer with 3:13 remaining and then calmly sank a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left.
Marreese Speights
Speights has been on a tear lately, scoring in double figures for the fifth time in the last six games. Such a tough cover for opposing big men because of his deep range, Speights made four threes and finished with 14 points. Speights has connected on 16 triples in his last six games combined.