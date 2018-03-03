Magic's Top Performers vs. Grizzlies
Read about the Magic's top performers from Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Evan Fournier
Fournier is an extremely talented offensive player. He has superb balance and body control when he attacks the basket and he’s a reliable outside shooter. Perhaps most underrated about the six-year NBA veteran, though, is his calmness in pressure-packed moments and his willingness to take the game’s biggest shots. Just like Friday against Detroit, the Magic relied on Fournier down the stretch and, once again, he delivered. Fournier scored nine of his 19 points in the final four minutes and he sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22.5 seconds remaining.
Jonathan Isaac
If you only look at the box score, you wouldn’t think Isaac was heavily involved in Saturday’s win. He was held scoreless in 18 minutes. However, when you take a closer look at the impact he had on the defensive side of the floor, the Magic probably wouldn’t have pulled out this victory without him. Isaac altered several of Memphis’ shots near the basket and he blocked Jarell Martin’s potential game-tying 3-point attempt with 12 seconds left. Selected sixth overall in last June’s draft, Isaac is outstanding at contesting shots because of his supreme length, athleticism, anticipation and instincts.
D.J. Augustin
A stat to marvel at is Augustin’s recent 3-point shooting. He has made 20 of his last 33 attempts from beyond the arc, including knocking down two of his four tries in Saturday’s win. For the season, Augustin is shooting nearly 43 percent from downtown. He hasn’t shot this well from long distance since his rookie season in 2008-09 when he shot nearly 44 percent from 3-point range. The 10-year veteran also was clutch down the stretch, converting on a crucial driving layup with 1:05 left and making a pair of free throws with 7.5 seconds remaining.