Magic's Top Performers vs. Grizzlies

Jonathan Isaac

If you only look at the box score, you wouldn’t think Isaac was heavily involved in Saturday’s win. He was held scoreless in 18 minutes. However, when you take a closer look at the impact he had on the defensive side of the floor, the Magic probably wouldn’t have pulled out this victory without him. Isaac altered several of Memphis’ shots near the basket and he blocked Jarell Martin’s potential game-tying 3-point attempt with 12 seconds left. Selected sixth overall in last June’s draft, Isaac is outstanding at contesting shots because of his supreme length, athleticism, anticipation and instincts.