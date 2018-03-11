Magic's Top Performers vs. Clippers

Jonathan Isaac

Frank Vogel said it best after Saturday’s game in L.A. Isaac’s defense is “out of this world.” At just 20 years old, Isaac is already an elite defender, and you could even argue he’s a top 10 defender in the entire league. As he’s done repeatedly since returning to the lineup, Isaac showed off his remarkable defensive instincts against the Clippers. He had four steals, including one that led to a ferocious breakaway dunk. He was fairly impressive on the other end, too, scoring seven of his nine points early in the first quarter.