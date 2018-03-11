Magic's Top Performers vs. Clippers
Read about the Magic's top performers from Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Jonathon Simmons
The aggressive and determined Simmons that we saw in Sacramento traveled south to Los Angeles. Just like Friday against the Kings, Simmons was relentless on the offensive end. He was efficient, too, making seven of his 13 shots from the field, including going 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 8-of-10 from the free throw line. He filled up the stat sheet with 24 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Jonathan Isaac
Frank Vogel said it best after Saturday’s game in L.A. Isaac’s defense is “out of this world.” At just 20 years old, Isaac is already an elite defender, and you could even argue he’s a top 10 defender in the entire league. As he’s done repeatedly since returning to the lineup, Isaac showed off his remarkable defensive instincts against the Clippers. He had four steals, including one that led to a ferocious breakaway dunk. He was fairly impressive on the other end, too, scoring seven of his nine points early in the first quarter.
Shelvin Mack & D.J. Augustin
Since the Magic traded Elfrid Payton in early February, the veteran-laden point guard duo of Augustin and Mack have stepped up. Both were very productive against the Clippers. Augustin scored 19 points and made eight of his nine free throw attempts. Mack came off the bench and delivered 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.