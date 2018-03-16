Magic's Top Performers vs. Celtics
Read about the Magic's top performers from Friday's game against the Celtics.
Shelvin Mack
Orlando, which trailed by as much as 24 in the game and 23 to start the fourth quarter, got a major boost from Mack in the final frame. He played all 12 minutes of the fourth and scored 13 of his 16 points in the period. Brought in last summer as a free agent to provide veteran leadership and stability in the backcourt, Mack has made the most of his increased minutes over the last several weeks.
Jonathan Isaac
It’s going to take time for Isaac to develop offensively. But defensively, he’s already impacting the game with his supreme length, athleticism, instincts and versatility. Isaac altered several shot attempts by the Celtics during his 24-plus minutes on the floor and he recorded two steals and two blocks. In the nine games he’s appeared since returning from injury, the 6-foot-11 rookie has totaled 14 steals and 12 blocks.
D.J. Augustin
Augustin has played extremely well since jumping back into the starting lineup after the Elfrid Payton trade. Fresh off his season-best 32-point performance against the Bucks, Augustin contributed in different ways on Friday. He posted 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.