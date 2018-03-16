Magic's Top Performers vs. Celtics

Orlando, which trailed by as much as 24 in the game and 23 to start the fourth quarter, got a major boost from Mack in the final frame. He played all 12 minutes of the fourth and scored 13 of his 16 points in the period. Brought in last summer as a free agent to provide veteran leadership and stability in the backcourt, Mack has made the most of his increased minutes over the last several weeks.