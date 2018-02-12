Magic's Top Performers vs. Bulls

Mario Hezonja

Hezonja caught fire in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his 24 points during Orlando’s 23-3 run late in the game. The Magic dug out of an 18-point hole from earlier in the period before the Bulls reclaimed the lead on a steal and breakaway slam by Zach LaVine with 12 seconds left. Hezonja had a chance to put Orlando back on top in the final seconds but his deep 3-point try fell short. The versatile third-year forward also continues to show improvement on defense. He had four steals and three blocks.