Magic's Top Performers vs. Bucks
Read about the Magic's top performers from Monday's game against the Bucks.
Bismack Biyombo
Biyombo played in his 81st game of the season on Monday, which means if he plays in the season finale against the Wizards on Wednesday at Amway Center he will have played in all 82 games for the second time in his career. Appearing in every game is a testament to Biyombo’s incredible durability, toughness, and spirit. He had a solid night in Milwaukee, too, scoring 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field.
Nikola Vucevic
As he’s done quite a bit throughout this season, Vucevic toyed with a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Vucevic does have one triple-double on his resume, which he logged earlier this season in a game in Atlanta.
Khem Birch
Birch has done everything possible this season to show he belongs in the NBA. Not only does he always play with high energy and the right attitude, the 25-year-old who spent the last two seasons playing overseas has impressed his coaches and teammates with his steady improvement. Birch posted 10 points and nine rebounds in just 16 minutes against the Bucks and has now scored in double figures in five straight games.