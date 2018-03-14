Magic's Top Performers vs. Bucks
Read about the Magic's top performers from Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Jonathon Simmons
Simmons is extremely tough to guard when he accelerates inside. He’s ferocious and persistent. But when he has the 3-ball going, Simmons takes his game to another level. Once a G League tryout hopeful, Simmons drilled seven 3-pointers and scored a career-best 35 points.
D.J. Augustin
Perhaps the most under-the-radar stat throughout the entire league over the last month has been the 3-point shooting efficiency of Augustin, who made six of his nine attempts from beyond the arc and finished with a season-best 32 points. Over his last 13 games, Augustin is shooting an incredible 54 percent from 3-point distance.
Nikola Vucevic
On occasion, Vucevic fills up the stat sheet. He’s extremely well-rounded. He can drill shots from any distance, make diligent passes and run an offensive set. When Vucevic dips his hand in multiple offensive categories, the Magic usually flourish. The seven-year NBA veteran flirted with a triple-double against the Bucks with 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Khem Birch
Statistically speaking, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big night. He came close to a triple-double with 38 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. When you take a closer look, though, it didn’t come easily. Birch did an admirable job defending the MVP candidate. He also scored six points (made all three of his shot attempts), grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists.