Magic's Top Performers vs. Bucks
By Josh Cohen
Feb. 10, 2018
Mario Hezonja
Hezonja has played extremely well lately, and it’s not outlandish to think that his performance against the Bucks on Saturday was his best to date. Matched up against MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo for most of the night, Hezonja scored 23 points, including the Magic’s first seven points of the game. He was ultra-aggressive and crafty on his drives inside, and he was solid on defense (forced a few Bucks turnovers and did a good job contesting shots near the basket).
Evan Fournier
Another intriguing matchup all night besides Antetokounmpo vs. Hezonja was the Khris Middleton vs. Fournier battle. Both were solid – Middleton flirted with a triple-double with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Fournier scored 20 points. Fournier kept the Magic alive when he scored on a drive with 3:19 left and shortly thereafter connected on a breakaway layup.
Shelvin Mack
With Elfrid Payton now in Phoenix, Mack is expected to get increased playing time and have a more significant role with the Magic. He was outstanding against the Bucks, recording his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 assists. He shot 8-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point distance. A dependable defender throughout his career, Mack’s peskiness on that end of the floor led to a pair of steals and one block.