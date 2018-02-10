Magic's Top Performers vs. Bucks

Mario Hezonja

Hezonja has played extremely well lately, and it’s not outlandish to think that his performance against the Bucks on Saturday was his best to date. Matched up against MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo for most of the night, Hezonja scored 23 points, including the Magic’s first seven points of the game. He was ultra-aggressive and crafty on his drives inside, and he was solid on defense (forced a few Bucks turnovers and did a good job contesting shots near the basket).