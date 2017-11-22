Magic's Top Performers vs. Timberwolves

Terrence Ross

Ross had his best performance of the season with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter when the Magic outscored the Timberwolves, 38-18. He shot 8-of-14 shooting from the floor, 3-of-8 from 3-point distance and 3-of-3 from the free throw line. Acquired last season in a midseason trade with the Raptors, Ross has shot 50 percent or higher from the field in five of the last seven games.