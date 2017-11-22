Magic's Top Performers vs. Timberwolves
By Josh Cohen
Nov. 22, 2017
Aaron Gordon
Gordon stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. He shot 11-of-18 from the field and was particularly effective when he cut to the basket along the baseline. Red-hot from 3-point range early in the season, AG has been in a bit of a slump lately (9-of-39 from beyond the arc last six games).
Terrence Ross
Ross had his best performance of the season with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter when the Magic outscored the Timberwolves, 38-18. He shot 8-of-14 shooting from the floor, 3-of-8 from 3-point distance and 3-of-3 from the free throw line. Acquired last season in a midseason trade with the Raptors, Ross has shot 50 percent or higher from the field in five of the last seven games.
Elfrid Payton
Payton posted his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 assists. Very sharp early with seven dimes in the first quarter, Payton made some excellent reads that led to easy Magic buckets. He was also ultra-aggressive down the stretch when Orlando pulled within striking distance after trailing by as much as 26 in the third.