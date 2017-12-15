Magic's Top Performers vs. Blazers
By Josh Cohen
Dec. 15, 2017
Nikola Vucevic
Vucevic recorded his 16th double-double of the season with 26 points and 14 rebounds. He shot 12-of-20 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range. It was the 11th time this year Vucevic has scored 20 points or more.
Aaron Gordon
Gordon returned following a two-game absence because of a concussion and scored 13 points, including 10 in the first quarter. However, his night was cut a bit short after injuring his right calf and leaving the game early in the fourth.
D.J. Augustin
Augustin provided a spark off the bench with 14 points. All of his made baskets from the floor came from behind the 3-point line. He also had four rebounds and three assists.