Magic Hoping For Some Lottery Luck This Time Around

CHICAGO - Much like a reliable, old friend always there to lend a helping hand in a time of need, the NBA Draft Lottery repeatedly assisted the Orlando Magic when they found themselves in dire circumstances from 1992 through 2004.

Of late, however, the Magic have been mostly hung out to dry by their old friend as their lotto luck has disappeared the past six seasons. Stuck in the longest playoff drought in franchise history and coming off another disappointing season, the Magic are needing to rekindle their luck in the lottery for assistance that could dramatically reverse their fortunes.

Orlando is hopeful of defying the odds and moving up – if not outright winning the top overall draft spot – when the NBA’s Draft Lottery is held in Chicago on Tuesday (7:30-8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). It is the first time in the 33-year history of the fickle, landscape-changing event that the ping-pong balls will bounce outside of the metropolitan New York City area as the NBA takes the made-for-television show to America’s Midwest.

``It’s exciting and it’s just fun to think of all the possibilities,’’ said Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman, who will represent the franchise on the podium for the event. ``We still think regardless of what happens that we’re still going to get a good player either way.’’

The Magic, three-time winners of the lottery in the 29-year history of the franchise, will need to get extremely lucky to make a significant jump up from where they sit with the NBA’s fifth-best odds. They have just an 8.8 percent chance of landing the top pick and only a 29.1 percent shot of moving into the top three of the June 21st NBA Draft. Orlando can fall no lower than eighth – a thought it undoubtedly doesn’t even want to entertain considering its need in adding elite-level talent.

Weltman will be seated on the podium for the televised portion of the proceedings, while Senior Vice President Pat Williams – the man most well-known for Orlando’s lotto luck in 1992, ’93 and 2004 – will be in the room where the actual lottery process is conducted earlier in the night. Weltman has been back in the room where the actual lottery takes place once before, but he’s never sat on the podium before on lottery night. He expects his nerves will be firing in anticipation of hearing about Orlando’s draft position fate.

``I think the coolest thing about the lottery is that we’re all just fans who are hoping for the ping-pong balls to bounce our way,’’ Weltman said. ``Everyone who is rooting for the Orlando Magic is in the same boat and I’m just another passenger. That’s the fun thing about the lottery.’’

Through the years, Williams has taken dozens of good-luck charms and trinkets to the lottery in hopes of conjuring some lucky vibes for the Magic. On Tuesday, Weltman will have a similar sort of charm in his pocket, but he doesn’t want to reveal what it is so as to not jinx the karma of the night.

``I do have a little trinket, but I can’t talk about it or it won’t work,’’ Weltman said with a chuckle. ``That’s my thought with that. It’s a little family item that we put together and came up with a few years ago.’’

Orlando is still without a head coach after firing Frank Vogel on April 12 – a day after concluding a 25-57 season that saw it slump badly following a 6-2 start. Weltman and GM John Hammond have been screening potential head coaches to lead the franchise going forward.

Weltman declined to address the Magic’s coaching search on Monday, but did say, ``I think it’s been a fruitful process for us and I think we’re making progress.’’

Phoenix (25 percent), Memphis (19.9 percent), Dallas (13.8 percent) and Atlanta (13.7 percent) have better odds than the Magic at snagging the top overall selection. Had it not won the final game of the season, Orlando would have been in a three-way tie with Dallas and Atlanta for the league’s third-worst record and it would have been in a previously conducted lottery to determine the team with the third-best odds. The Mavericks ultimately won that lottery, edging out the Hawks.

Weltman said that positioning should matter very little in this draft because it is considered to be deep with talent and loaded with difference-making players.

``I think it is a deep class and it’s one that people have been looking to for a couple of years,’’ he said. ``(Analysts) have been saying all along that it’s going to be a deep draft, and now that it’s upon us, everyone still feels that it is.

``Obviously, we want to do well in the lottery and get a lucky bounce,’’ Weltman added. ``But at the end of the day we feel confident that we’ll be able to get a good player who can grow with the team and help us win.’’

The top overall prize in next month’s NBA Draft very well could be DeAndre Ayton, a physically dominant 7-foot center who might evoke comparisons to Shaquille O’Neal or Dwight Howard. Those difference-making cornerstones were both drafted by the Magic, of course, and both went on to lead Orlando to the NBA Finals – O’Neal in 1995 and Howard in 2009.

Orlando was 21-61 and starting Greg Kite at center in 1992 when lottery luck came its way and resulted in the Magic landing the top pick with which to snag the gargantuan O’Neal. Similarly, the Magic started 1-19 and finished 21-61 in 2003-04, putting them in position to draft Howard out of high school with the top pick in 2004.

The Magic pulled off one of the biggest shockers in the history of the NBA Draft Lottery in 1993. Despite possessing just one in 66 odds (0.015 chances), Orlando shocked the basketball world by grabbing No. 1 for a second straight season. The Magic drafted Chris Webber and traded him to Golden State for Penny Hardaway and three future first-round picks.

Following that stunning development – Pat Williams still recalls the icy glares he received that afternoon from teams unhappy with the Magic’s lotto luck – the NBA made it significantly more difficult for teams to defy the odds and win the lottery. Next year, the odds will chance once again in an attempt to deter teams from purposefully losing to improve their odds at winning the top overall pick.

From 2004-14, the teams with the worst records and best odds failed to win the lottery 10 straight years. Of late, however, the teams with the worst records have won the past three lotteries. Minnesota grabbed Karl-Anthony Towns first overall, while Philadelphia drafted Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz (following a trade with Boston).

Whereas the lottery was so beneficial to the Magic more than a decade ago, it has not paid off for the franchise in recent years. Orlando had the best overall odds in 2013 only to see Cleveland win the lottery with the league’s eighth-worst record. The Magic still got guard Victor Oladipo with the No. 2 pick that year after Cleveland selected disappointing forward Anthony Bennett.

Cleveland shockingly won the lottery again in 2014, pushing the Magic down from the No. 3 spot to the No. 4 spot. When Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker and Joel Embiid were the top three picks, Orlando selected forward Aaron Gordon, who recently crafted a career year in Orlando.

In 2015 and ’16, the Magic failed to make major moves upward in their draft positioning and picked where they were slotted leading into the night. Orlando stayed at No. 5 in 2015 and drafted Mario Hezonja and stayed at No. 11 in 2016 and drafted Domantas Sabonis (traded to the Thunder). Last year, Orlando fell from No. 5 to No. 6 when Sacramento defied the odds and rose up into the top five. The Magic ultimately selected towering forward Jonathan Isaac at No. 6 and he showed flashes of greatness in an injury-marred rookie season.

If the Magic once again fail to move up and remain at No. 5 in the draft order, they will likely be out of range to pick Ayton or European star Luka Doncic. Instead, they will likely select from a pool that includes Michigan State center Jaren Jackson Jr., Duke power forward Marvin Bagley III, Texas shot-blocker Mohamed Bamba or Oklahoma point guard Trae Young.

Following Tuesday’s lottery, the Magic will potentially have a chance to meet with some of the top players available at the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago. And in the weeks ahead, the Magic hope to bring several of the top players into Orlando for individual workouts and specialized meetings with team personnel.

``There have been a couple of teams who have had a couple of workouts so far, but the upper-echelon workouts for the players in the lottery haven’t really started yet,’’ Weltman said. ``Agents usually want to wait and see how the lottery shakes out before they commit kids to certain visits. But as soon as the lottery comes and goes, we’ll be on the phone with those players and start booking those visits.’’

