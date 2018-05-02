2018 Draft Prospects: Top 3-Point Shooters

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen lists some of the top 3-point shooting prospects from this year's draft. This is NOT a ranking and all players mentioned are in alphabetical order. Click through this slideshow for analysis.

Grayson Allen

Regardless of whether he’s hot or cold, Allen won’t hesitate when he gets free beyond the arc. In 2017-18, he led the ACC in both attempts and makes from deep. Throughout his four-year college career at Duke, Allen made seven threes on four separate occasions, including against Michigan State early in his senior year when he erupted for 37 points.