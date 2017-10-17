3 Keys for Magic's Core Players in 2017-18: Bismack Biyombo

Protect the Rim

The Magic have a chance to be one of the better shot blocking teams in the NBA this year and it starts with Biyombo, who has superb anticipation and timing when he goes up to block a shot. Orlando ranked No. 2 in blocks during the preseason.

Improve FT%

Biyombo shot just 53 percent from the line in 2016-17. However, his form looks improved (appears to be bending his knees more) and he went 10-of-13 (77 percent) in exhibition play.

Be Pick-and-Roll Master

Biyombo sets really good ball screens, he’s an excellent roller inside and he tends to finish at the rim with authority. It just comes down to his dexterity. He fumbles entry passes sometimes.