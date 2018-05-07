2018 Draft Prospects: Zhaire Smith

If you’re trying to figure out which guard from this draft has the best chance to win a Defensive Player of the Year Award down the road, Smith might be the top choice. While Texas Tech was unable to overcome Villanova in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament, Smith’s lockdown defense on Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges was impressive. Smith guarded both at different stages of the game, helping limit Villanova’s premier tandem to 7-of-24 shooting from the floor and 0-of-9 from 3-point range.

Smith has outstanding defensive instincts. For a guard, he’s a really good shot blocker (had several chase-down blocks at Texas Tech). He also is a pesky and tenacious on-the-ball defender (fights over screens and has terrific hands when swiping at the ball).

Something else Smith is known for is his off-the-charts athleticism. He is a high flyer and someone that could win a slam dunk contest in the NBA. At Texas Tech, he was known for his putback slams (he’s a very good offensive rebounder at his position).

Where he must improve if he wants to be anything more than a role player is in his playmaking and shot creating. He’s not comfortable (yet) shooting off the dribble. While he did shoot 45 percent from 3-point distance in college, it's a little misleading considering he didn't take that many threes (40 total).

College: Texas Tech

Height: 6'5

Weight: 195

College Stats: 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists

