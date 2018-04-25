2018 Draft Prospects: Wendell Carter Jr.

There’s a lot of Al Horford and Kevin Love in Carter Jr.’s game. Like Horford and Love, Carter has a strong body and can play inside and out. He has excellent footwork down in the post and he goes strong when he puts the ball on the deck. He can make shots with both hands and has an outstanding drop-step.

Perhaps what's most underrated and ignored about Carter is his passing. He’s extremely unselfish and makes wise decisions out of the post or in high-low situations. He sees the floor really well, which helps him kick the ball out to open shooters when a double-team comes. Another way Carter compares to Horford and Love is in his ability to knock down open 3-point shots. He shot 41.3 percent from beyond the arc in college.

Carter was a far better shot blocker at Duke than most anticipated. But, he needs to work on his defensive technique if he wants to be an elite defender in the NBA. He was very foul-prone in college. Considering he’s not the quickest or most agile player, Carter will have to utilize his high basketball IQ (like Horford has done) to play at a high level in the NBA.

College: Duke

Height: 6'10

Weight: 259

College Stats: 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks

