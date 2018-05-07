2018 Draft Prospects: Troy Brown Jr.

A word you hear a lot these days in the NBA, particularly among general managers, scouts and other front office personnel, is versatility. Teams are obsessed, and understandably so, with stacking up on as many versatile players as possible. So what does this mean exactly? Players that can do a little bit of everything and that are "positionless" are in high demand. These types of players tend to fill up stat sheets, and they adapt easily to fluctuating roles.

Perhaps the most versatile player in this draft is Brown, who can play the one, two or three. Tyreke Evans and Evan Turner are two current NBA players that Brown compares to. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard/forward excels in pick-and-roll situations. He’s a good ball-handler, very crafty and an excellent playmaker. He does a terrific job weaving around defenders, cutting through traffic and connecting on floaters. If the defense collapses on him, he will make smart passes.

Brown is very athletic (participated in McDonald’s All-American dunk contest last year) and occasionally flirted with triple-doubles during his one season at Oregon. He’s also a feisty defender (cuts off driving lanes well and will deflect away passes using his tremendous length and timing). His jump shot needs work, though. Brown shot just 29 percent from 3-point distance in college.

College: Oregon

Height: 6'7

Weight: 215

College Stats: 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists

