2018 Draft Prospects: Tony Carr

Very few point guards throughout NBA history have excelled posting up. Mark Jackson, Gary Payton, Chauncey Billups, Deron Williams, Andre Miller and Sam Cassell are a few that really thrived when they backed down defenders. Among today’s players, Russell Westbrook and Shaun Livingston are very good at it.

The point guard prospect from this draft with a polished post-up game is Carr, who arguably was college basketball’s most improved player this past season. At the start of the season, he said he packed on a whopping 28 pounds of muscle last summer. That’s a testament to just how hard he works in the gym and how committed he is to maximizing his potential.

Carr makes good decisions when he operates out of the post. He has a nice turnaround jumper, a solid step through and good footwork. He's very patient. If the shot isn’t there, the 6-foot-5 playmaker will find an open teammate to kick the ball to.

While he shot 43.3 percent from 3-point distance this past year, an incredible 11-percent improvement from his freshman season, there are still many who aren’t convinced he will be a reliable long-range shooter in the NBA (he has a Dennis Schroder-type release on his shot). Carr is not an efficient scorer as a whole (shot just 40.8 percent from the field in 2017-18).

College: Penn State

Height: 6'5

Weight: 205

College Stats: 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists

