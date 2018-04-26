2018 Draft Prospects: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Every team needs a poised point guard who can settle his team down at times of panic. Floor generals who do this help create a winning culture. Gilgeous-Alexander, a late-bloomer physically who was off everyone’s draft radar prior to the season, had this influence for Kentucky, which won nine of its last 11 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is someone who does just about everything well, but nothing necessarily great. He’s capable of filling up the stat sheet because of how well-rounded he is across the board. From a scoring standpoint, he has a really good runner/floater/tear-drop. Considering he’s not that athletic or explosive, S.G.A. finds alternative ways to put the ball in the hoop.

He’s good at stopping and starting on his drives, making him one of the craftier and sneakier guards in this draft. He has deceptive quickness, though he’s not a high flyer so he sometimes will still settle for a runner or floater even if he beats his man off the dribble. S.G.A operates out of the pick-and-roll well (will wait for defense to collapse and then make the right pass).

Though he has a very slow release, S.G.A. has good mechanics and is reliable from deep. He shot 40.4 percent from downtown in college.

College: Kentucky

Height: 6'6

Weight: 180

College Stats: 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists

