2018 Draft Prospects: Robert Williams

In three NCAA Tournament games, Williams shot 15-of-20 (75 percent) from the field. Considering he’s not really known for his offensive arsenal, perhaps his tourney performance will help boost his draft stock. Williams decided to return to college for his sophomore year, though as a whole his second season wasn’t that much different compared to his first year.

What should help, though, is that he’s physically ready to make an immediate impact in the NBA. While he’s only 6-foot-9, Williams has a 7-foot-5 wingspan and weighs nearly 240 pounds. He doesn’t get bullied around in the paint nor is he afraid of contact. He’s an exceptionally good shot-blocker and a good rim-runner (very athletic and agile).

A potential concern for NBA clubs is his worsening free throw shooting. His percentage at the stripe slipped to 47 percent this year (shot 59 percent his freshman season). While efficient (shot nearly 69 percent from the field in 2017-18), Williams is not an aggressive offensive player. He disappears a lot, and doesn’t always play with passion.

College: Texas A&M

Height: 6'9

Weight: 237

College Stats: 11.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks

