2018 Draft Prospects: Omari Spellman

There’s always a need these days for big men who can stretch the floor, and Spellman does just that. You could even argue that Spellman is this draft’s best pick-and-pop center (Jontay Porter very good also). He shot 43.3 percent from 3-point range in his one season at Villanova (he was a red-shirt freshman).

Despite weighing 260 pounds, Spellman moves pretty well for his size. He’s nimble and extremely active. While being able to space the floor will likely be his biggest asset in the NBA, Spellman excels rolling to the basket as well. He has good hands and footwork, though he’s not explosive enough to out-run or out-jump most opponents. He was surprisingly a good shot blocker in college, despite not having the physical profile that most elite rim protectors have.

College: Villanova

Height: 6'9

Weight: 260

College Stats: 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.