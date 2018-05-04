2018 Draft Prospects: Mitchell Robinson

Robinson, a McDonald’s All-American in 2017, decided to skip college and declare for this year’s NBA Draft after he was indefinitely suspended from Western Kentucky last summer for reportedly violating team rules.

Some have compared Robinson’s game to a young Tyson Chandler because of his agility, shot-blocking prowess and fluidity in transition. He was very impressive in the McDonald’s All-American Game, scoring 14 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting. An excellent rim-runner, especially when he slips inside rather than when he sets a hard ball-screen, Robinson is very sprightly when he dashes toward the basket.

He clearly needs to bulk up. He’s very light, which will make it tough for him to absorb contact early on in his NBA career. Especially since he didn’t get an opportunity to expand his game in college, Robinson is very raw. He’s limited offensively, though he has very good hands and his shooting stroke isn’t defective.

Height: 7'0

Weight: 223



