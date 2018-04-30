2018 Draft Prospects: Michael Porter Jr.

One of the big topics in college basketball this past season was about Porter Jr. and whether it was smart for him to return to action after having back surgery. Opinions varied depending on who you asked. Some felt, even if he was 100 percent healthy and cleared to play, he would be rusty and it would be hard for him to make a good impression on NBA scouts. Others felt coming back showed just how much he loves the game and how courageous and determined he is.

Regardless of where you stood on this matter, Porter Jr. is without doubt one of the most talented players in this draft. Prior to Marvin Bagley reclassifying to the Class of 2017, Porter was widely considered the No. 1 high school basketball recruit in the country. Obviously, there’s not much film on Porter from college, and it’s probably unfair to truly evaluate him in the two games he played in after the injury.

In high school, some compared Porter to a young Kevin Durant because of his elite perimeter skills. He shoots the three at a high percentage. He has a lethal pull-up mid-range jumper. He’s a premier athlete. He’s very smooth in transition. He can really jump and use his sprightliness.

There were some concerns prior to his injury, though. He doesn’t really excel creating off the dribble (not very shifty and can be a bit too predictable). He also doesn’t have much of a post-up game, despite being taller than just about everyone at his position.

The big question moving forward, nonetheless, is whether this recent back injury will follow him to the NBA. Remember, Joel Embiid had a stretch of bad luck with injuries prior to the draft and now look at what he's accomplishing.

College: Missouri

Height: 6'10

Weight: 215

College Stats: 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists

