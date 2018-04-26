2018 Draft Prospects: Luka Doncic

Every few years we hear about a European prodigy, and how that player is going to take the NBA by storm. Sometimes, it pans out – like it did with Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and, more recently, Kristaps Porzingis. Other times – as was the case with guys like Darko Milicic, Nikoloz Tskitishvili and Jan Vesely – it’s a failed experiment.

There’s always extra hype encircling them, mostly because of how mysterious they are. But never before have we had this much buildup about a player coming to the league from overseas. Doncic, who helped his national team, Slovenia, win the 2017 EuroBasket championship and currently plays for Real Madrid, has had NBA scouts drooling over his potential ever since he turned pro when he was just 16 years old.

At 6-foot-8, Doncic has ideal size. He’s versatile enough to play both guard positions, though many think he will transform into a full-time point guard in the NBA. He’s an excellent playmaker. Arguably his best trait is his ability to orchestrate in a half-court set using his superb vision, instincts and high basketball IQ. While he’s not very athletic or agile, and has little to no explosion off the bounce, Doncic is one of the craftiest prospects we’ve seen in a while. Like current NBA players such as James Harden, Evan Fournier and Manu Ginobili, Doncic has remarkably good footwork. He’s so shifty and unpredictable that defenders have a hard time anticipating his movements.

There are concerns about his lack of athleticism and sprightliness, though. He doesn’t slide his feet well laterally, which could make it easy for opponents to play him one-on-one when he’s on an island defensively. Also, though he has unlimited range and good mechanics, Doncic is a streaky long-distance shooter. He’s much more consistent shooting off the bounce and will sometimes settle for inefficient shots if he can’t shake his defender.

Height: 6'8

Weight: 228



(Photo Credit: FIBA)