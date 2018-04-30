2018 Draft Prospects: Lonnie Walker

Especially with what we have seen from Donovan Mitchell this season, don’t be surprised if many teams take a close look at Walker. Like Mitchell when he was at Louisville, Walker’s stats weren’t dazzling in college. He averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his one season at Miami. However, Walker showed plenty of flashes and some think he could be a steal in this draft.

Walker is really good at creating shots for himself. He’s explosive, crafty, shifty, strong and has excellent body control. He can stop on a dime and drill a mid-range jumper. He can accelerate to the basket and finish with authority or use a nifty side-step dribble to elude defenders for floaters. Comfortable spotting up or pulling up off the dribble, Walker is a reliable 3-point shooter who has good form. He is clutch, too, burying a game-winning three in the final seconds against Boston College late in the year.

There are some things to like about Walker defensively, too. He has good instincts and anticipation. Shot fakes occasionally cause him to get caught up in the air, however. Another weakness of Walker in college was his inability to facilitate. He sometimes has tunnel vision and will miss wide open teammates as he’s searching for his own shot.

College: Miami

Height: 6'4

Weight: 200

College Stats: 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists

