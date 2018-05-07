2018 Draft Prospects: Landry Shamet

A facet of a player's skillset that shouldn’t be overlooked, even if he lacks athleticism and explosiveness, is game management. A point guard who makes smart decisions and helps make his teammates better usually has a big impact in the NBA, and these floor generals tend to last in the league for a while (even if they don’t get much playing time).

There are a lot of things to like about Shamet, and one of them is his high basketball IQ. He’s a student of the game. Some have said he’s like a coach on the floor. From a skill standpoint, Shamet is a very good outside shooter. While he doesn’t get much elevation or arc on his shot, which could be a concern when he matches up against long, versatile defenders, Shamet shot 44.2 percent from 3-point range this past year at Wichita State.

He’s superb in the pick-and-roll, mostly because he reads the defense extremely well. If a defender goes over a screen, he can pass over the top to a roller. If a defender goes under, he can pull up and knock down the jay. The big question on Shamet, though, is whether he can overcome his lack of speed, strength and athleticism. He doesn’t have much burst when he drives to the basket, and he will have to figure out how to evade shot blockers when he attacks the paint.

College: Wichita State

Height: 6'4

Weight: 179

College Stats: 12.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists

