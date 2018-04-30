2018 Draft Prospects: Kevin Knox

When NBA general managers, scouts and other front office personnel spend time reviewing Knox and his long-term potential, they may devote extra attention to one particular game from his otherwise up-and-down freshman season. In late January at West Virginia, Knox delivered a spectacular performance. He shot 11-of-17 from the field and 6-of-9 from 3-point range, finishing with a season-best 34 points.

Knox has outstanding shooting mechanics, and he’s able to shoot over just about any defender due to his supreme length. He’s most effective in catch-and-shoot situations but he’s also very comfortable pulling up off the dribble or coming off screens. He keeps his body squared when he spots up from anywhere outside the arc, making it easy to launch as soon as he receives a pass. What’s perhaps more impressive about the 6-foot-9 versatile forward, though, is his fluidity in transition. He runs the floor extremely well, which is often when he shows off his athleticism and explosiveness.

Still very unpolished, Knox will need to improve his ball-handling at the next level. He tends to put his head down when he drives to the basket, which causes him to be erratic and turnover-prone.

Knox is a far better one-on-one defender than a team defender at this stage of his development. He uses his length to his advantage when contesting shots. However, he really struggles fighting over screens and had a propensity to fall asleep on defense in college.

College: Kentucky

Height: 6'9

Weight: 215

College Stats: 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists

