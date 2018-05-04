2018 Draft Prospects: Jontay Porter

It’s possible we could see brothers get drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft in the same year. The last time this happened was in 2011 when Marcus and Markieff Morris were both selected. We may also see two different brother pairings get drafted. While Michael and Jontay Porter are both potential first round choices, twins Caleb and Cody Martin may also hear their names called on draft night.

Jontay, the younger of the two Porters, came on strong late in the season. He filled up the stat sheet in a game at Vanderbilt with 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists. About a week later, he scored 20 points against Georgia in the SEC Tournament. Porter is a very good 3-point shooter, which many teams value at his position. What's most intriguing about the 6-foot-11 power forward/center, though, is his passing and playmaking. He dished out five or more assists in four games during his freshman season. Boris Diaw could be a good comparison for Porter, who won’t turn 19 until November.

Unlike his brother who is a supreme athlete, Porter mostly plays below the rim. He has good footwork (has a nice step through and spin move on the low block) but probably won’t be much of an inside offensive threat at the next level (mostly pick-and-pop and a playmaker from the top of the key).

College: Missouri

Height: 6'11

Weight: 240

College Stats: 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists

