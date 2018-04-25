2018 Draft Prospects: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Some players – like Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell last year or LeBron James and Kevin Durant before them – were ready to contribute right away at the next level. Others – like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, Jimmy Butler and Rudy Gobert – needed proper development before they transformed into superstars.

Jackson Jr., who doesn’t turn 19 until September, is believed to be the ultimate project from this year’s draft. He will likely need time before he’s ready to make an impact in the NBA. But, many feel he can be a major difference-maker down the road.

The No. 1 thing that stood out about Jackson in college was his shot-blocking prowess. He averaged a Big Ten-best 3.0 blocks per game in his one season at Michigan State. Jackson, whose father was a shooting guard and had a long NBA career, also has a ton of offensive upside. Although he can use some work with his form – he tends to aim and push his shot toward the hoop – Jackson shot 39.6 percent from 3-point distance. Because he’s so raw and unpolished, Jackson is turnover and foul-prone and can be reckless when he drives to the basket.

College: Michigan State

Height: 6'11

Weight: 242

College Stats: 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 blocks

