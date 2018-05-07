2018 Draft Prospects: Gary Trent Jr.

Who is the best pure 3-point shooter in this draft? Many feel it’s Trent Jr., whose father played in the NBA for nine seasons. During his one year at Duke, Trent Jr. made at least five 3-pointers in seven games and drilled six from deep four times. One of those games was against Miami when he erupted for 30 points, which is quite noteworthy considering the Hurricanes featured two of the best wing players in the country in Lonnie Walker and Bruce Brown.

Though he did struggle mightily throughout the ACC and NCAA Tournaments (he shot 2-of-10 from beyond the arc in the Elite 8 against Kansas), Trent shot 40.2 percent from downtown for the season. What’s impressive about the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder is his readiness to shoot as soon as he touches the ball. He has excellent form and mechanics, and rarely is he off-balanced when he launches his jumper.

Having a strong body helps him play more physical. While he’s not a tremendous athlete and he lacks explosiveness, Trent isn’t afraid to drive inside and use his strength to fend off defenders. Because he’s not very agile and is pretty slow laterally, there are some concerns about him defensively in the NBA.

College: Duke

Height: 6'6

Weight: 215

College Stats: 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists

