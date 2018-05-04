2018 Draft Prospects: Brandon McCoy

Any time DeAndre Ayton was in action this season, the focus was primarily on him. He’s a potential once-in-a-generation big man. But on Dec. 2 when UNLV hosted Arizona, it was McCoy who was the one turning heads. The 7-foot-1, 250-pounder from Chicago was spectacular, scoring 33 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field. Ayton was outstanding, too, as he posted 28 points and 10 rebounds.

McCoy is one of the best rebounders in this draft. He had 15 boards or more five times during his one college season, including gobbling up 18 of them against Florida A&M in November. McCoy has a strong, NBA-ready body and he uses his size to his advantage. While he’s capable of knocking down mid-range jumpers, even 3-pointers on occasion, McCoy seems to prefer doing most of his work near the basket. He’s also a very good free throw shooter, which for a center is very important.

Compared to most of his peers in this draft class, McCoy isn’t that explosive or agile. While he has a good low-post presence and a very nice turnaround jumper, he needs to add more creativity when he gets the ball on the block.

College: UNLV

Height: 7'1

Weight: 250

College Stats: 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks

