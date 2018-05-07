2018 Draft Prospects: Anfernee Simons

If you aren’t familiar with Simons' story, the Central Florida native decided to forego college and enter the NBA Draft after playing for IMG Academy in his post-graduate year. His parents, who are big Orlando Magic fans, named their son after Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway. One of his best attributes is his 3-point shooting. He has a very quick release and is a reliable shooter off the dribble, when he comes around a screen, and when spotting up.

Simons also has a very quick first step. He routinely beats defenders off the dribble and he does a great job protecting the ball on his drives. He’s very explosive and utilizes hesitation dribbles and crafty footwork to score when he attacks the basket. Simons changes speeds and directions extremely well, making it tough for defenders to predict his movements.

Considering his size (6-foot-3, 180 pounds), Simons will have to learn to be a better in-game manager and facilitator in the NBA. He’s currently a shooting guard in a point guard’s body. He has a scorer’s mentality, and will sometimes force up contested, inefficient shots.

Height: 6'3

Weight: 180



