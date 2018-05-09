2018 Draft Prospects: Aaron Holiday

We may see a trio of brothers playing in the league simultaneously for just the third time over the last 18 years. Jon, Brent and Drew Barry were all in the NBA in 2000 and Miles, Mason and Marshall Plumlee have been in the league together since 2016. Another Holiday is likely on the way to join brothers Justin and Jrue.

Aaron Holiday, who averaged 20.3 points and 5.8 assists during his junior year at UCLA, plays a lot like Kyle Lowry. Holiday has a broad, strong body. He fends off defenders well with his frame, and he’s relentless when he attacks the paint. Like his brothers, Holiday is a very good 3-point shooter. He shot 41 percent or higher from downtown in each of his three seasons in college. He’s comfortable shooting off the bounce, pulling up and spotting up.

He isn’t afraid to take the big shot as shown this past season when he connected on a game-winning layup against Wisconsin.

As was a concern with Lowry when he first came into the league, Holiday is not an extraordinary athlete. He’s methodical and crafty rather than springy and explosive.

College: UCLA

Height: 6'1

Weight: 185

College Stats: 14.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists

