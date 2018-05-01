2017-18 Player Review: Jonathon Simmons

ORLANDO - For anyone looking for signs that the Orlando Magic collectively have a sharp eye for talent and know just how to develop it, consider what guard Jonathon Simmons did in his first season in blue and black pinstripes.

Simmons, a third-year pro, doubled his previous career high in scoring (13.9), while also setting new personal marks for rebounds (3.5), assists (2.5), steals (0.9) and minutes (29.4) in his first season with the Magic.

None of that would have been possible had Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond not acted swiftly last July when the San Antonio Spurs surprisingly renounced their rights to the 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard, making him an unrestricted free agent. Two days later, the Magic signed Simmons to a free-agent contract, giving them a tough and talented two-way player with which to build around going forward.

Simmons, 28, backed up the Magic’s faith in him by delivering his finest season as a pro. In Orlando, he got significantly more minutes and more opportunities, and he produced at a high level. He led the team in scoring 14 times while posting two 30-point games and 13 20-point efforts.

``I’m proud of myself, it was a good year and I don’t regret any of it,’’ Simmons said, looking back on his season. ``It was just a matter of getting better and it’s about looking forward now.’’

Simmons’ career-best night came on March 14 against Milwaukee when he poured in 35 points and hit seven 3-pointers, but it was his effort on Feb. 6 against Cleveland that might have been even more impressive. He had 22 of his 34 points in the third quarter, helping the Magic turn a 21-point deficit into a 116-98 victory.

The only negative for Simmons – besides a mid-season lull where he seemed to tire from his additional playing time – was missing the final 12 games with a thumb injury that isn’t considered to be serious going forward. Simmons said that while he is proud of what he accomplished, he can’t fully enjoy it because of the Magic’s dismal 25-52 record. He is hopeful that will change in the future as he and his Magic teammates continue to improve together.

``I think I opened a lot of eyes wider, but because we didn’t win enough games, it’s hard to be able to have any individual pride about myself,’’ Simmons said candidly. ``It’s a team game and I’m just looking forward from here.’’

Here’s a more in-depth breakdown of Simmons’ 2017-18 season with the Magic:

PLAYER: Jonathon Simmons

POSITION: Shooting guard/small forward

NBA SEASONS: 3

AGE: 28

2017-18 SEASON STATS: 69 games (50 starts), 13.9 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 2.5 apg., 0.8 spg., 29.4 mpg., 46.5 percent FG, 33.8 percent 3FG, 76.8 percent FT.

2017-18 SEASON HIGHS: 35 points, March 14 vs. Milwaukee; eight rebounds, Dec. 22 vs. New Orleans; eight assists, Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Clippers; four steals, three times, most recently Feb. 26 at Oklahoma City; two blocks, twice, most recently Jan. 27 at Indiana; 41 minutes, Dec. 6 vs. Atlanta.

WHAT WENT RIGHT: The Magic saw great potential in Simmons to do much more than he was allowed to do in San Antonio and that proved to be just the case in Orlando when he got more opportunities. Simmons proved himself of capable of being a dynamic one-on-one player who could pile up points and get to the free throw line. Even though he played just 69 games, Simmons led the Magic in free throw makes (185) and attempts (241) – testaments to his fearlessness and toughness in driving hard to the rim.

In addition to averaging career highs almost across the board, Simmons shot a respectable 33.8 percent from 3-point range. That area was a major question mark, especially after he made just 29.4 percent of his threes a year earlier in San Antonio. He had a career night from 3-point range on March 14 against Milwaukee when he made seven of 12 shots from beyond the arc.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Playing far more minutes than he had ever played in his NBA career, Simmons seemed to fatigue and hit the proverbial wall at midseason. After getting off to a strong start and pouring in 16.7 points in October, 12.7 points in November and 15.8 points in December, Simmons averaged just 10.3 points on 44.1 percent overall shooting and 29 percent 3-point accuracy in January. He did get it back after that poor month, averaging 14.5 points on 46.3 percent shooting in 13 games after the break for the NBA All-Star Game.

As solid as Simmons is defensively, he wasn’t able to have much of an impact on the Magic on that end of the floor. Simmons is thought to be a plus-defender, but even he had trouble with ball containment at times.

Though fatigue did bother Simmons midway through the season, he had no such trouble in back-to-back games. On the second night of back-to-backs (13 such games), Simmons averaged 19.5 points while shooting a torrid 53.3 percent from the floor and 51.9 percent from 3-point range.

FUTURE ROLE WITH MAGIC: Not only did the Magic act promptly last July in signing Simmons away from the Spurs, but they also were able to lock him up to a team-friendly contract. He should be a central part of the team’s core going forward because of the toughness that he brings both offensively and defensively.

Simmons admittedly was affected by the losing in Orlando – something he never experienced in San Antonio – but he said he is fully committed to helping the Magic turn things around and become winners again. He thinks the Magic have plenty of talent on hand to win, but the team needs to be more consistent and it must be held more accountable for their on-court actions.

Simmons’ best role going forward is likely that of a sixth man because of his knack for bringing instant offense and defensive toughness. Simmons is vitally important to the Magic because of his abilities in getting to the rim and getting to the free throw line. However, because he is at his best when he has the ball in his hands and is given the freedom to create for himself, Simmons is likely best suited as a reserve who plays in short bursts going forward.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.