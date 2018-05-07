2017-18 Player Review: D.J. Augustin

ORLANDO - D.J. Augustin has played for eight NBA teams, he was once waived early in a season and he’s been dealt twice midseason at trade deadline.

Those experiences have taught him to be ready for anything that comes along, and they prepared him for the changes that made this past season while playing for the Orlando Magic.

When incumbent starter Elfrid Payton strained his hamstring in the second game of the season, Augustin dutifully stepped in and was a primary reason in the Magic ripping off a promising 6-2 start. Then, when Orlando ultimately faded and Payton was traded to the Phoenix Suns in February, Augustin was ready for an increased workload and thrived as the Magic’s starter.

Whether or not Augustin is the Magic’s answer long-term as the starting point guard remains to be seen. What is certain is that the 30-year-old point guard will be ready to go regardless of what his role is going forward.

``I’ve been in the NBA for 10 years and I’ve had great seasons and seasons when I didn’t do so well, but it’s all about opportunity,’’ Augustin said. ``Sometimes, you play more minutes and obviously get more opportunities and that allows you to play well. Sometimes, you don’t have those same opportunities and it’s harder to get that rhythm. All of that plays a factor. This past season, I was blessed with opportunities and I tried to take advantage of all of them and play the best that I could.’’

Orlando could go into the June 21 NBA Draft looking to select a dynamic, young point guard to serve as the team’s primary playmaker going forward. Or it could stick with Augustin, who was better as a starter (36 games, 11.7 ppg., 5.0 apg., 45.9 FG percentage, 42.3 3FG percentage, 27.5 minutes) than as a reserve (39 games, 8.8 ppg., 2.7 apg., 44.3 FG percentage, 41.5 3FG percentage, 19.7 minutes).

Augustin feels he can handle the starting point guard role for the Magic if he’s tabbed to do so, but he will also be ready to be a steadying, veteran force off the bench. At this point in his career, Augustin said his mindset is centered around consistency and keeping himself ready regardless of what is thrown at him.

``At the end of the day, I know what I need to work on because I’ve been doing this a long time,’’ said Augustin, who recently completed his second season with the Magic. ``I know what I need to get better at and it’s just about taking care of my body. I want to come back in better shape than I did for this season. Every player is different, but for me it’s about body maintenance and finding little parts of my game where I can get better.’’

Here’s a more in-depth breakdown of Augustin’s 2017-18 season with the Magic:

PLAYER: D.J. Augustin

POSITION: Point guard

NBA SEASONS: 10

AGE: 30

2017-18 SEASON STATS: 75 games (36 starts), 10.2 ppg., 2.1 rpg., 3.8 apg., 0.7 spg., 23.5 mpg., 45.2 percent FG, 41.9 percent 3FG, 86.8 percent FT.

2017-18 SEASON HIGHS: 32 points, March 14 vs. Milwaukee; nine rebounds, March 24 vs. Phoenix; 10 assists, three times, most recently March 24 vs. Phoenix; three steals, six times, most recently Feb. 26 at Oklahoma City; 41 minutes, March 2 vs. Detroit.

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Following a somewhat shaky first year with the Magic, Augustin had a tremendous bounce-back season – both as a veteran reserve and a starter.

In 36 games as a starter, Augustin averaged 11.7 points and 5.0 assists a game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from 3-point range in 27.5 minutes. In 39 games as a reserve, Augustin was steady with 8.8 points and 2.7 assists a game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from 3-point range in 19.7 minutes. Also, Augustin finished the season with a flurry, averaging 12.8 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 45.3 percent from 3-point range in his 25 games after the break for the NBA All-Star Game.

Augustin finished the season ranked 14thin the NBA in free throw percentage and 16th overall in 3-point accuracy. He led the team in scoring twice and in assists 25 times.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Augustin is still something of a liability on the defensive end because of his size. Opponents routinely try and get Augustin in pick-and-roll plays so that they can get larger players matched up on the 6-foot point guard. Those switches tend to cause major problems for the Magic defensively.

As good as Augustin is as a shooter, he isn’t the natural playmaker that the Magic need. Whereas most of the NBA’s best point guards get in the lane for their own baskets or to kick the ball out for open 3-pointers, Augustin often has a shoot-first mentality. Too often, his lack of size is a detriment in the paint when he tries to finish at the rim.

FUTURE ROLE WITH MAGIC: Augustin and fellow veteran point guard Shelvin Mack were steady and solid all season for the Magic – and, at times, the team’s best players. However, both are better suited as reserves at this stage of their careers. With that thought in mind, the Magic are likely to seek another starter at point guard – either in the NBA Draft or in free agency in July.

Regardless of his role, Augustin is still an extremely important piece to the Magic because of his professionalism and his dead-eye shooting. This past season, his overall shooting percentage (45.2 percent) was the highest of his career, while his 3-point accuracy (41.9 percent) was the second-best mark of his career. In a time when 3-point shooting has never been more valuable and sought after in the NBA, the Magic would be wise to keep Augustin in the regular rotation because of the threat that he poses from the outside.

Augustin has two years remaining on his contract with the Magic and the odds are that he is still on the Orlando roster next season because of his professionalism and shooting talent. Coaches love having veteran point guards and even if the Magic add a young point guard as their starter, Augustin could be the perfect mentor going forward.

