Elgin Baylor Statue to be Unveiled at STAPLES Center to Honor Legendary Los Angeles Laker

The unveiling of a bronze statue of legendary Los Angeles Lakers and NBA Hall of Fame player Elgin Baylor in Star Plaza at STAPLES Center will take place on April 6th, 2018.

As a tribute to the legendary Lakers player whose career with the organization began when he was the No. 1 overall pick by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1958 and continued through the next fourteen seasons until his retirement in 1972. The Los Angeles Lakers, STAPLES Center and AEG organizations commissioned the creation of a 1,500 lb., nearly 16’9” (4’6” base and 12’3” statue) bronze statue with granite pedestal of the NBA Hall of Fame member.

The statue, created by renowned sculptors/artists Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany, will join other iconic sculptures of celebrated sports superstars Wayne Gretzky, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Chick Hearn, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Luc Robitaille, Bob Miller and Oscar De La Hoya.

The ceremony, which is open free to the public, will be highlighted by speeches from Elgin Baylor, former teammates, colleagues and friends during his unprecedented career and will conclude with an incredible unveiling of the statue.

When: Friday, April 6th, 2018

5:30 p.m.– Ceremony Begins

6:20 p.m. (approximately) –Unveiling

WhereThe ceremony will take place at the permanent location of the statue: Star Plaza at STAPLES Center (Just west of Figueroa Street & Chick Hearn Court intersection)