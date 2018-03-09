Lakers Sign Derrick Williams

EL SEGUNDO - The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Williams most recently appeared in 15 games (six starts) for the Tianjin Gold Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 20.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Formerly the second overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft, Williams holds career averages of 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 426 games (112 starts) with Minnesota, Sacramento, New York, Miami and Cleveland.

The Lakers roster stands at 17, including two two-way players.