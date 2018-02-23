Los Angeles Lakers Visit UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital Patients

EL SEGUNDO - On Thursday, February 23rd, the entire Los Angeles Lakers team visited UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital in Westwood. Lakers players, coaches, executives and Laker Girls spent time with patients at a Lakers themed Party on the Chase Child Life outdoor terrace at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital.

Together, players and coaches shot hoops, played video games, and enjoyed arts and crafts with patients. Thereafter, Lakers team members concluded the visit spending time with patients, family members, and hospital staff.

"We had the opportunity to spend the afternoon at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital yesterday,” Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton said. “We had the privilege of visiting with the children, getting to know them and brightening their day. We are fortunate to have a partnership with UCLA Health that allows opportunities like this to happen and look forward to going back and visiting again soon."

The partnership between UCLA Health and the Lakers brings together two Los Angeles icons with deep roots in the community. The decision to join forces highlights a shared commitment to building a healthier and more engaged community, celebrating sports and competition and providing the support needed for an active lifestyle.

“Our patients and families had a wonderful experience with the Lakers players today,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System. “The visit lifted their spirits and gave the children and families a chance to forget their illness for a while and have fun.”

UCLA Health serves as the exclusive in-game health provider for the Lakers and holds the naming rights for the team’s training facility and offices in El Segundo. The UCLA Health Training Center, which opened in the summer of 2017, is a symbol of this shared commitment to improving the health of our community, the importance of fitness and teamwork and the belief that sports have the power to unite people and communities.

