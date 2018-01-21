Suni Strong Wins Mandalay Bay Big Shot Jackpot

LOS ANGELES – Between the third and fourth quarters of today’s game against the New York Knicks, Suni Strong of Lancaster, CA hit a half-court shot and won the $100,000 Mandalay Bay Big Shot Jackpot.

The 27-year-old becomes the sixth winner, aside from ex-Laker Vlade Divac, to win the MGM Big Shot Jackpot, a promotion which began during the 2006-07 season.

Strong is the first MGM Big Shot Jackpot winner of the season, and first since Jacob Acoba of Tulare, CA won $95,000 on January 3, 2017.