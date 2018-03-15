Friday Night Live - March 30
Date: Friday, March 30, 2018
Time: 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Location: Chick Hearn Court (Directly Across from STAPLES Center)
Cost: Free
Additional Details
- Photo Op with Larry O'Brien Trophy
- Laker Girls Autographs
- Photos and Autographs from the Lakers Legend
- Toyota Booth
- 710 ESPNLA live remote (Marcellus and Kelvin show from 3pm - 6pm)
- Fun games and prizes
*Dates subject to change or cancellation. More information will be available the week prior to each Friday Night Live Presented by Budweiser.