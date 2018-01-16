Friday Night Live - January 19
Date: Friday, January 19, 2018
Time: 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Lakers Legend: Michael Cooper
Location: Chick Hearn Court (Directly Across from STAPLES Center)
Cost: Free
Additional Details
- Photo Op with Larry O'Brien Trophy
- Laker Girls Autographs
- Photos and Autographs from the Lakers Legend, Michael Cooper
- Budweiser Beer Garden
- Toyota Booth
- 710 ESPNLA live remote (Marcellus and Kelvin show from 3pm - 6pm)
- Fun games and prizes
*Dates subject to change or cancellation. More information will be available the week prior to each Friday Night Live Presented by Budweiser.
*Future Friday Night Live Presented by Budweiser dates for this season are scheduled for 2/23.