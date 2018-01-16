Friday Night Live - January 19

Posted: Jan 16, 2018

Date: Friday, January 19, 2018
Time: 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Lakers Legend: Michael Cooper
Location: Chick Hearn Court (Directly Across from STAPLES Center)
Cost: Free

Additional Details

  • Photo Op with Larry O'Brien Trophy
  • Laker Girls Autographs
  • Photos and Autographs from the Lakers Legend, Michael Cooper
  • Budweiser Beer Garden
  • Toyota Booth
  • 710 ESPNLA live remote (Marcellus and Kelvin show from 3pm - 6pm)
  • Fun games and prizes

*Dates subject to change or cancellation. More information will be available the week prior to each Friday Night Live Presented by Budweiser.

*Future Friday Night Live Presented by Budweiser dates for this season are scheduled for 2/23.

