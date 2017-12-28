Comerica Bank Best of LA Women's Business Awards Program 2017-18
The Comerica Bank Women’s Business Awards Program recognizes women in leadership in Southern California, in tribute to their contributions. Winners were selected based on the following five categories:
- Woman of Entrepreneurship: Recognizing women business owners at companies of all sizes
- Woman of Business: Recognizing women executives (non-owner of the business)
- Woman of Philanthropy: Recognizing women who are changing our local community for the better
- Woman of Diversity: Recognizing women who are role models and breakthrough agents in our multicultural city, and who share their experience to guide our future leaders
- Woman of Promise: Recognizing women who are "rising stars" in their chosen field or industry
Honorees for the Month of November 2017:
Jenny Hsu (Comerica Bank representative), Leilani Llacuna-Morales, Camille David (accepting on behalf of Rachel Bullock), Linda Deyampert and Julie Brinkerhoff-Jacobs accepting the Comerica Bank Woman’s Business Award for November 2017.
LEILANI LLACUNA-MORALES
In the category of Woman of Promise is Leilani Llacuna-Morales. Leilani is the head of the Business Resources Department and Vice President of MassMutual Greater Pacific. Leilani is one of the only two woman in a leadership position with firm. Not only is Leilani dedicated to her advisors, but she plans her firm’s charity events every year. Leilani and her team sponsored the Heart Walk Los Angeles this past September that raised almost $15,000 for heart and cardiovascular diseases.
RACHEL BULLOCK
In the category of Woman of Business is Rachel Bullock. Accepting on her behalf is Camille David (pictured). Rachel is the COO of Render Media and has developed the media company into a digital powerhouse. Render media was recently named as a “rising startup” on this year’s Techweek 100 Los Angeles list, and Rachel played a huge role in this achievement. She has grown the organization from a handful of employees to a talented team of fifty people and takes pride in recruiting inclusive and diverse employees as well as setting goals that her team can meet and exceed.
LINDA DEYAMPERT
In the category of Woman of Diversity is Linda Deyampert. Linda has dedicated herself to serve all NFL Media employees as she oversees all safety protocols and practices that keep all NFL media employees safe. Since 2016, Linda was named Los Angeles co-chair of Black Engagement Network, whose aim is to strengthen the NFL’s commitment to black employees through professional development and community outreach. Linda currently leads recruiting initiatives aimed at increasing a more diverse candidate pipeline and has always been a relentless advocate for diverse leadership.
JULIE BRINKERHOFF-JACOBS
In the category of Woman or Philanthropy is Julie Brinkerhoff-Jacobs. Julie is the President and CFO of Lifescape and VP of Strategic Planning and Executive Committee Member of HomeAid America, a leading national non-profit provider of housing for today’s homeless. Julie helps lead her company towards the future by providing housing for more than 300,000 individuals, 500 shelter projects completed with 50 more in development. She is a frequent speaker at industry events and has authored numerous articles on real estate and demographic trends. Julie is actively involved in urban land institute, international council of shopping centers.