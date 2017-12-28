Comerica Bank Best of LA Women's Business Awards Program 2017-18

RACHEL BULLOCK

In the category of Woman of Business is Rachel Bullock. Accepting on her behalf is Camille David (pictured). Rachel is the COO of Render Media and has developed the media company into a digital powerhouse. Render media was recently named as a “rising startup” on this year’s Techweek 100 Los Angeles list, and Rachel played a huge role in this achievement. She has grown the organization from a handful of employees to a talented team of fifty people and takes pride in recruiting inclusive and diverse employees as well as setting goals that her team can meet and exceed.