3x1: Flexibilidad, Draft y Triples en Canje con Cleveland

I’ll be forever grateful for everything that the @lakers organization, the fans, and my teammates have done for me! It’s been an unbelievable experience and I couldn’t be happier with where I started this journey! Thank you guys for the past 2 1/2 years! On to THE LAND I go.. #JustAKidFromAkron

A post shared by Larry Nance Jr (@larrydn7) on Feb 8, 2018 at 12:33pm PST