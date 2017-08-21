2017-18 Lakers Schedule Breakdown: January

After starting 2018 with games on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, the Lakers are in for plenty of rest as they will be free from back-to-backs for the rest of January.

Plus, after beginning the year with a visit to Minneapolis, the purple and gold will immediately return to Los Angeles for a season-long, five-game home stand from the 3rd through the 11th.

However, they will start paying their dues at the end of the month, as January ends with the first three tilts of a five-game road trip that will also be the longest of the year.

January

Games: 15

Home: 8

Away: 7

Playoff Opponents: 8

National TV Games: 6

Back-to-Backs: 1

Home Opponents: Oklahoma City, Charlotte, Atlanta, Sacramento, San Antonio, Indiana, New York, Boston

Road Destinations: Minnesota, Dallas, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Toronto, Orlando

Key Matchups

Jan. 1 at Minnesota (5 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes)

2018 tips off with a visit to Minneapolis — the city where the Lakers franchise began exactly 70 years ago. This will be the second holiday matchup with the Timberwolves, who visit Staples Center on Christmas Day.