2018 Player Capsule: Julius Randle

Season Summary

Perhaps no Laker made more of a leap this year than Julius Randle, who dominated stretches of the season on both ends of the floor.

Randle entered training camp in revamped physical condition, but started the season coming off the bench.

However, the 23-year-old thrived as the Lakers’ small-ball center in the second unit, and that success translated when given the opportunity to start at power forward for the majority of the year.

Randle was the Lakers’ best two-way threat, averaging a team-high 16.1 points (tied Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram) while shooting 55.8 percent from the field — the 10th-highest clip in the NBA.

He was a beast down low in just about every way. Armed with a unique blend of power and quickness, Randle bullied defenders on post ups, out of pick-and-rolls and off the dribble.

Julius Randle was key on both ends of the floor in crunch time.



He leads the league in pick-and-roll points per possession (1.37), so the Lakers fed him three straight P&Rs. He scored on all three.



He leads the league in pick-and-roll points per possession (1.37), so the Lakers fed him three straight P&Rs. He scored on all three.

He finished the year with the league’s ninth-most points in the paint (11.5).

Randle particularly heated up after the All-Star Break, averaging 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists during the final leg of the season, when he amped up his physicality in the post.

2) Julius Randle has overpowered every matchup during the Lakers' win streak.



He has put up 19.0 points (primarily by bulldozing opponents in the post), prompting Magic Johnson to say, "This is the best I've ever seen him play."

But his biggest jump in production came on the defensive side of the ball. Once considered a subpar defender, Randle was the Lakers’ most versatile cog on that end.

He had the strength to wall off bigs down low, as well as the speed to handle getting switched onto opposing guards.

Julius Randle in the starting lineup: 17.6 pts, 10.3 reb, 3.1 ast, 56.0% FG



Ast. coach Jesse Mermuys (who works closely with Randle) was most impressed by Randle's defense of late.



Ast. coach Jesse Mermuys (who works closely with Randle) was most impressed by Randle's defense of late.

He called Julius a "genetic giant" because of the strength needed to wall off Zach Randolph here.

Without the latter development, the Lakers’ switch-heavy defense wouldn’t have been able to soar from last in the NBA in efficiency in 2016-17 to 12th this season.

Opponents certainly tried to target Randle, as he was on the defensive side of the third-most isolation possessions in the league. However, they were often unsuccessful, holding held them to 36.8 percent shooting on such shots.

How about Julius Randle's defense when switched onto a couple of scoring champions in crunch time?

By the Numbers

36: Points scored in a win over the Cavaliers on March 11. Randle shot 14-of-18 from the field to score his career-high, while also hauling down 14 rebounds.

82: Games played by Randle, who was the only Laker to appear in every contest. It was a major accomplishment for someone whose rookie year lasted less than one game.

278: Layups made by Randle, who finished fourth in the NBA, behind only LeBron James (403), Giannis Antetokounmpo (338) and Russell Westbrook (335).

Julius Randle bullied his way to a career-high 36 points.



Here, he sets a pick and practically tosses former teammate Jordan Clarkson before rolling for an easy bucket.



Here, he sets a pick and practically tosses former teammate Jordan Clarkson before rolling for an easy bucket.

What’s Next

Randle’s impending restricted free agency is one of the major storylines of the Lakers’ offseason.

Both Randle himself and head coach Luke Walton expressed their desire for the 23-year-old to return to the team, while the front office is using the work he put in last offseason as a blueprint for young players like Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

Meanwhile, Randle will continue to hone his craft.

While so much of the talk around his early development was about what he could add to his game — specifically, more reliable use of his right hand and a jump shot — Randle instead focused on becoming elite at the skills he already had.

At his exit interview, Randle recalled advice that Kobe Bryant once gave him: “If you want to be unguardable, the trick is for everyone to know what you’re going to do and they still can’t stop it.”

Julius Randle (27 pts, 12 reb) was a headache for Porzingis last night.



JR walks the 7-foot-3 guy under the rim for the offensive board, puts him into the popcorn machine and finishes over the other big.