2018 Player Capsule: Travis Wear

Season Summary

After two strong seasons with the South Bay Lakers, Travis Wear got his call-up to the purple and gold.

He played 17 games for the NBA Lakers, averaging 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds. While he shot just 34.7 percent from the field, the majority of his shots came from 3-point range, where he hit a robust 36.2 percent.

Wear got his opportunity thanks to an All-Star season in the G League. He averaged 16.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for South Bay, while hitting 2.9 3-pointers on a 41.9 percent clip.

Nice design by the Lakers, who have Brook Lopez set a screen for all four of his teammates on one play.



Double screen for Kuz distracts the defense while Travis Wear sneaks behind Lopez's pick for a wide open triple. pic.twitter.com/O7yP18Ocl4 — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) March 25, 2018

By the Numbers

5: Shots attempted in the paint by Wear, who rarely ventured closer than mid-range.

6: Turnovers committed in 228 minutes played.

7: Points scored in the fourth quarter of a win over San Antonio on March 3. Wear was clutch just two days into his 10-day contract, also playing strong defense on Rudy Gay.

Here’s something I’m sure Spurs fans didn’t expect: Travis Wear put the locks on Rudy Gay.



The 11-year vet shot just 1-of-4 when defended by the @SouthBayLakers call-up. pic.twitter.com/BzLNZwu6eG — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) March 4, 2018

What’s Next

Wear will likely participate in this year’s Summer League as part of his quest to prove he belongs in the NBA.

He previously played for New York in 2014-15, and has a stretch-big skill set that fits nicely in the modern NBA.