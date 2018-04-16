2018 Player Capsule: Travis Wear

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Apr 16, 2018

Season Summary
After two strong seasons with the South Bay Lakers, Travis Wear got his call-up to the purple and gold.

He played 17 games for the NBA Lakers, averaging 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds. While he shot just 34.7 percent from the field, the majority of his shots came from 3-point range, where he hit a robust 36.2 percent.

Wear got his opportunity thanks to an All-Star season in the G League. He averaged 16.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for South Bay, while hitting 2.9 3-pointers on a 41.9 percent clip.

By the Numbers
5: Shots attempted in the paint by Wear, who rarely ventured closer than mid-range.

6: Turnovers committed in 228 minutes played.

7: Points scored in the fourth quarter of a win over San Antonio on March 3. Wear was clutch just two days into his 10-day contract, also playing strong defense on Rudy Gay.

What’s Next
Wear will likely participate in this year’s Summer League as part of his quest to prove he belongs in the NBA.

He previously played for New York in 2014-15, and has a stretch-big skill set that fits nicely in the modern NBA.

Shot Chart

