2018 Player Capsule: Isaiah Thomas

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Apr 18, 2018

Season Summary
It was an arduous season for Isaiah Thomas, who didn’t debut until January due to a right hip injury, and then traded from Cleveland just a month later.

Thomas’ ailment subtracted much of his trademark explosiveness, as he conceded not feeling 100 percent during his 17 games with the Lakers — a stint that ended with him undergoing hip surgery three weeks before the season ended.

During his brief tenure, he did fill an area of need for the Lakers by serving as the second-unit point guard.

Thomas averaged 15.6 points and 5.0 assists for L.A., though he shot just 38.3 percent from the field and 32.7 from 3-point range.

He showed a constant ability to penetrate the defense and draw help defenders before dishing the ball to open shooters, cutters and rollers.

As such, he was able to buoy bench units when injuries to Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram left the Lakers short on playmakers.

By the Numbers
29: Points scored in a win over Miami on March 1. Thomas reached his season-high by dropping six 3-pointers, while dishing six assists.

109.7: Thomas’ defensive rating, which (in a small sample size) was worst on the team.

109.8: Thomas’ offensive rating, which was best on the team. His presence on the court ended up being a slight net positive, statistically speaking.

What’s Next
Thomas’ upcoming free agency is one of the most unpredictable of any player in the league.

Just a year ago, he appeared to be heading toward a max contract after averaging the NBA’s third-most points (28.9) in an MVP-caliber season for Boston. But his hip injury has created much uncertainty heading into the summer.

Recovery from Thomas’ successful surgery is expected to keep him out till July.

