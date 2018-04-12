2018 Exit Interviews: Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant felt victim to the numbers game in his rookie season in the NBA.

He started the season behind Brook Lopez, Andrew Bogut and Ivica Zubac in the depth chart, so the coaching staff decided early on to let him gets his reps and develop in the minor leagues.

Bryant therefore spent most of the season in the NBA G League, shining with the South Bay Lakers and helping them come within one game of the G League Finals.

Bryant, 20, averaged 19.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 37 games (35 starts) with South Bay. However, in limited opportunities with the purple and gold, he averaged 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds across 15 games.

Below is a summary of his exit interview:

-On his season in the minor leagues: “Playing with South Bay helped a lot”.

-On not spending much time with the big club: “I was at peace with it. I wanted to be a sponge and learn”.

-On being an emotional player on the court: “I always feel that what I bring in emotion is a positive. I’m not going to let anyone push me around. Show them I’m going to be a player in this league”.

-On what he’ll work on in the offseason: “Lateral quickness, core. Be in the best condition I can be. Getting stronger too”.

-On what the front office projects him to be moving forward: “They see my skillset as being a 4-5 man. There are main things I need to work on to be that. Right now I see myself as a 5-man that can be a 4”.

