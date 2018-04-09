Latest Laker: Andre Ingram

More than a decade into his professional career, the welcome-to-the-NBA moment has finally come for Andre Ingram.

Only one man has ever played more games in the G League than Ingram, who has spent 10 of the last 11 years of his life grinding in the NBA’s minor league system.

But Ingram — who has played six seasons for the South Bay Lakers — is getting his opportunity at last, as the Los Angeles Lakers signed him for the final two games of the season on Monday.

When your annual exit interview turns into an @NBA call-up.



It’s a dream come true kind of day for Andre Ingram.#SBLakers #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/gA37YK3GEe — South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) April 9, 2018

The 6-foot-3, 184-pound shooting guard’s career has been about much more than just longevity.

With 713 career 3-pointers, he has shattered the previous record by 176 triples. His accuracy has been just as impressive volume, as his 46.1 career 3-point percentage is best all-time among players who have spent at least two full seasons in the G League.

The 32-year-old has also scored the fifth-most points in league history (3,901) and won the 3-Point Contest in 2010 and 2016.

Andre Ingram is lethal with his shot. Entering tonight's game, he owns a 75% field goal percentage. #SBLakers pic.twitter.com/JbwtrOwBDm — South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) November 12, 2017

Despite an already-accomplished career, Ingram has shown few signs of slowing down.

This season, he led the G League in 3-point point percentage (47.5) for the third time in his career.

Though he didn’t score much in the paint, Ingram was particularly lethal from the corners, shooting 57.9 percent, including a blistering 19-of-27 on treys from the right corner.

Ingram — who also averaged 9.1 points and 2.2 3-pointers for South Bay — is at his best when spotting up on the perimeter or coming off screens. Yet while his buckets rarely come without an assist attached, he has shown capable of handling the ball a bit, too.

When call-ups and injuries depleted South Bay’s rotation on March 11, Ingram was forced to start at point guard. He thrived in this opportunity, scoring 28 points with six assists in a loss to Northern Arizona.

This was one of five times that Ingram scored 20-plus over South Bay’s final 11 games of the season, including playoffs.

Andre Ingram stepped into the starting PG role tonight and dropped a team-high 28 points. #SBLakers https://t.co/lO6XqpN232 pic.twitter.com/s6yLNH2Wn8 — South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) March 12, 2018

The Richmond, Virginia, native has been just as admirable off the court.

While leading his team in scoring during all four seasons at American University, Ingram kept extra busy by earning a Bachelor’s degree in physics.

Recipient of the 2010 G League Sportsmanship Award, he has been one of the league’s most admired teammates for his entire 10-year tenure.